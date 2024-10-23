ServiceNow: Q3, Broaden Now Platform With AI Capabilities
Summary
- ServiceNow's launch of Xanadu & RaptorDB enhances AI capabilities and expands into the database market, strengthening its leadership in IT automation and service management.
- Q3 results showed 22% revenue growth and increased full-year guidance, with significant growth in high-value contracts, highlighting strong market relevance and leadership.
- Projected organic revenue growth is raised to 22%, driven by robust cPRO growth, market share gains, and new segment expansions, with additional growth from acquisitions.
- High stock-based compensation remains a risk, but improved allocation in Q3 is encouraging; I model 1% share dilution due to SBC expenses.
