ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 23, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Kimberly Esterkin - Vice President of Investor Relations

Ted Hanson - Chief Executive Officer

Marie Perry - Chief Financial Officer

Rand Blazer - President

Conference Call Participants

Maggie Nolan - William Blair

Surinder Thind - Jefferies

Joseph Vafi - Canaccord Genuity

Jasper Bibb - Truist Securities

Kevin McVeigh - UBS

Mark Marcon - Baird

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the ASGN Incorporated Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to introduce your Kimberly Esterkin, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Kimberly Esterkin

Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us today for ASGN's Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call. With me are Ted Hanson, Chief Executive Officer; Rand Blazer, President; and Marie Perry, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that our commentary contains forward-looking statements. Although, we believe these statements are reasonable, they are subject to risks and uncertainties. And as such, our actual results could differ materially from those statements. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in today's press release and in our SEC filings. We do not assume any obligation to update statements made on this call. For your convenience, our prepared remarks and supplemental materials can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.asgn.com.

Please also note that on this call, we will be referencing certain non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and free cash flow. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures are included in today's press release.

I will now turn