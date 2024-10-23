Impinj, Inc. (PI) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 23, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Andy Cobb - Vice President of Strategic Finance

Chris Diorio - Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Cary Baker - Chief Financial Officer

Hussein Mecklai - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jim Ricchiuti - Needham & Company

Harsh Kumar - Piper Sandler

Troy Jensen - Cantor Fitzgerald

Christopher Rolland - Susquehanna

Guy Hardwick - Freedom Capital Markets

Scott Searle - ROTH Capital

Mark Lipacis - Evercore

Operator

Welcome to the Impinj Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Andy Cobb, Vice President Strategic Finance. Please go ahead.

Andy Cobb

Thank you, Gary. Good afternoon, and thank you all for joining us to discuss Impinj's third quarter 2024 results. On today's call, Chris Diorio, Impinj's Co-Founder and CEO will provide a brief overview of our market opportunity and performance. Cary Baker, Impinj's CFO, will follow with a detailed review of our third quarter financial results, and fourth quarter outlook. We will then open the call for questions. Hussein Mecklai, Impinj's COO, will join us for the Q&A.

You can find management's prepared remarks plus trended financial data on the company's Investor Relations website. We will make statements in this call about financial performance and future expectations that are based on our outlook as of today. Any such statements are forward-looking under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Whereas we believe we have a reasonable basis for making these forward-looking statements, our actual results could differ materially, because any such statements are