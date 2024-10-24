Northern Star Resources Limited (NESRF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCPK:NESRF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call October 23, 2024 6:00 PM ET

Stuart Tonkin - Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer

Ryan Gurner - Chief Financial Officer

Daniel Morgan - Barrenjoey

Mitch Ryan - Jefferies

David Radclyffe - Global Mining Research

Al Harvey - JPMorgan

Matthew Frydman - MST Financial

Jonathan Sharp - CLSA

Hugo Nicolaci - Goldman Sachs

Hayden Bairstow - Argonaut

Levi Spry - UBS

Stuart Tonkin

Good morning and thank you for joining us today. With me, I have our Chief Financial Officer, Ryan Gurner. We are very excited to be reporting another strong quarter and to share with you the progress of the many projects across the business the team is working on to create additional value. We continue to deliver reliable and consistent operational results, safely and responsibly in the most prospective and the most desirable jurisdictions.

With our first quarter results, a great start to the year, we are well-positioned to reiterate our production costs and CapEx guidance for FY '25. The business is in good shape to deliver for our shareholders significant leverage to the increased gold prices, translating to increasing cash flows. Financially, Northern Star is in an exceptional position, with an investment-grade balance sheet that remains net cash at the end of the quarter.

I am pleased with our prudent and measured approach to our returns-focused capital investment program in the fourth of our 5-year strategic plan to deliver 2 million ounces in FY '26. At KCGM, our mill expansion work is on track