Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) most important metric for the upcoming quarter is likely going to be the YoY advertising growth rate. Wall Street is becoming increasingly concerned over the massive investments made in AI chips. The quickest
Amazon: Watch Out For A Single Number
Summary
- Amazon’s advertising segment is becoming increasingly important for the stock performance, as can be seen after Q2 2024 earnings.
- Amazon has broken the digital advertising duopoly of Google and Meta, but it will need to sustain a good growth rate to improve the sentiment towards the stock.
- There has been a massive investment in AI chips, and good AI tools for advertisers is the quickest way to gain good returns from the investment in these expensive chips.
- Over the long term, Amazon is in an ideal spot to deliver margin expansion by using AI and robotics within its operation.
- Amazon’s consensus EPS estimate for fiscal year ending 2026 is $7.3 which gives the stock a forward P/E ratio of 25 making it reasonably priced compared to other big tech peers.
