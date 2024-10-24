GM (NYSE:GM) showed off impressive Q3 results on the 22nd of October, and it was rightly rewarded by a 10%+ jump in its share price and its market cap – taking the share price gains to 80% over the past
Impressive Results From GM Are A Boost Of Confidence
Summary
- GM's Q3 results exceeded expectations, driving an 80% share price increase over 12 months, outperforming the S&P 500 and competitors like Tesla and Ford.
- Despite lagging in the electric vehicle market, GM's overall sales and profitability have surged, with expected revenues close to $200 billion this year.
- High leverage and capital expenditures constrain GM's free cash flow, limiting shareholder returns through dividends and buybacks in the near future.
- With a tempting P/E ratio of 5.5x, GM's valuation is attractive, but risks like high capex, tech changes, and potential policy shifts remain.
