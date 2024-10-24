Pangaea Logistics: Share Dilution On The Horizon (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Pangaea Logistics reported strong revenues and net income for 2Q24. The big news is the merger agreement with M.T. Maritime Management, MTM.
- The MTM deal will expand PANL's fleet by 60%. However, the merger is an all-stock transaction. Pangaea will issue 19.0 million common shares, which is approximately 40% of PANL's outstanding shares.
- The company's operating figures are sufficient to cover its gross interest expenses. Moreover, the following significant debt maturities are in 2027.
- Due to share dilution concerns from the MTM merger, I change PANL's rating to Hold.
