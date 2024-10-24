Regis Resources Limited (RGRNF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Regis Resources Limited (OTCPK:RGRNF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call October 23, 2024 8:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jim Beyer - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Michael Holmes - Chief Operating Officer

Anthony Rechichi - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alexander Barkley - RBC Capital Markets

Andrew Bowler - Macquarie Research

Matthew Frydman - MST Financial Services

Hugo Nicolaci - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Hayden Bairstow - Argonaut Securities

David Coates - Bell Potter Securities

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Regis Resources Quarterly Results Briefing. All participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Jim Beyer, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.

Jim Beyer

Thanks, Rocco, and good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us for the Regis Resources September Q1 FY2025 Results. We will be making references to some of the figures and diagrams. So we will be referring to the release that we put out earlier this morning.

In the room with me, I'm joined by our CFO, Anthony Rechichi; and our COO, Michael Holmes; and our Head of Investor Relations and External Affairs, Jeff Sansom.

All right. Well, to describe our Q1 FY2025, I think I'd have to defer to [Dickens] and say it was the best of times and it was the worst of times or maybe bittersweet. Our team delivered some sweet outcomes at Duketon and Tropicana mixed with the bitterness of a very unexpected outcome at McPhillamys.

So to kick off our story today, on the safety performance, it saw us finish the quarter with one lost time injury that resulted in a LTIFR rate of 0.4 for the quarter, up from zero in the past quarters. Our