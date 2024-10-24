When I last wrote about ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) on June 13, 2024, news had just hit the market that the company would ship its latest lithography systems for manufacturing chips to Taiwan Semiconductor
Reassessing ASML Holding: Why I Am Lowering The Stock To A Hold Rating
Summary
- ASML's third quarter 2024 earnings revealed a weaker-than-expected semiconductor upcycle, leading to reduced 2025 revenue guidance.
- Delays in chip fabrication plant projects and lower demand for semiconductor equipment from major customers like Intel and Samsung are pressuring ASML's short-term outlook.
- Despite current challenges, long-term growth drivers include AI, renewable energy, and advanced semiconductor nodes, which require the company's cutting-edge lithography technology.
- Short-term uncertainty and market sentiment warrant a hold rating.
