Reassessing ASML Holding: Why I Am Lowering The Stock To A Hold Rating

Star Investments profile picture
Star Investments
5.23K Followers
(22min)

Summary

  • ASML's third quarter 2024 earnings revealed a weaker-than-expected semiconductor upcycle, leading to reduced 2025 revenue guidance.
  • Delays in chip fabrication plant projects and lower demand for semiconductor equipment from major customers like Intel and Samsung are pressuring ASML's short-term outlook.
  • Despite current challenges, long-term growth drivers include AI, renewable energy, and advanced semiconductor nodes, which require the company's cutting-edge lithography technology.
  • Short-term uncertainty and market sentiment warrant a hold rating.

ASML headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

When I last wrote about ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) on June 13, 2024, news had just hit the market that the company would ship its latest lithography systems for manufacturing chips to Taiwan Semiconductor

This article was written by

Star Investments profile picture
Star Investments
5.23K Followers
I have been a Merchant Seaman that has traveled the world for over 30 years. Within the last 15 years, I developed a very intense interest in investing. I learned a lot of what I know about investing from The MF. Also because I have a engineering background, I often tend to gravitate to Tech stocks

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ASML Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ASML

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ASML
--
ASMLF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News