Svenska Handelsbanken AB (SVNLF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (OTCPK:SVNLF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript October 23, 2024 2:30 AM ET

Unidentified Company Representative

Good morning everyone and welcome to this presentation of Handelsbanken's Results for the First Nine Months and the Third Quarter of 2024. The third quarter showed an increase in ROE to 15.6% from 15.2% in the previous quarter. Operating profits grew by 6% to 9.1 billion Swedish kronor. As income grew, expenses declined and again we saw net credit loss reversals. The cost-to-income ratio improved to 38.3% from 41.5% in Q2 this year. So in terms of the sequential P&L, we saw positive development in more or less all the key lines. The financial position remains very healthy. The CET1 ratio of 18.8 was 400 basis points above the regulatory requirement and the anticipated dividend in Q3 of SEK 3.95 was equal to 109% of the earnings in the quarter.

In the first nine months, the anticipated dividend amount to SEK 9.20 per share or 88% of the earnings, so both a steady generation of distributable funds as well as the capitalization level. When the banking package will be introduced in January 1, the bank's assessment of the day one effect is a neutral or in fact a slight reduction of the risk exposure amount. Annual external surveys are usually published in Q3 each year and the long trend continued with