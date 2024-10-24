Interest rates have been on the increase since mid-September. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note has jumped from 3.6% just before last month’s FOMC meeting to above 4.2% today. Now, you’d think that might hurt many high-dividend-yield plays, given that investors can
Enterprise Products Partners: Expecting A Solid Quarter, Monitoring Momentum
Summary
- I maintain a buy rating on Enterprise Products Partners stock due to its undervaluation, strong technical chart, and compelling 7.3% forward dividend yield.
- Despite a modest Q2 earnings miss, EPD has shown resilience with ongoing buybacks, a 5% distribution increase, and a solid balance sheet.
- Key risks include NGL market volatility, rising competition, ESG challenges, and managing debt amid rising interest rates.
- EPD's technicals are favorable, with a rising 200-day moving average and support near $28, though resistance remains in the low $30s.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.