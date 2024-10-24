Renault SA (RNSDF) Q3 2024 Sales/Trading Statement Call Transcript

Renault SA (OTCPK:RNSDF) Q3 2024 Sales/Trading Statement Call October 24, 2024 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Philippine de Schonen - Director-Investor Relations

Thierry Pieton - Chief Financial Officer

Denis Le Vot - Dacia CEO and Renault Group Chief Supply Chain Officer

Conference Call Participants

Pushkar Tendolkar - HSBC

George Galliers - Goldman Sachs

Thomas Besson - Kepler Cheuvreux

José Asumendi - JPMorgan

Philippe Houchois - Jeffries

Renato Gargiulo - Intesa

Philippine de Schonen

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this Q3 Sales and Revenue Conference. The presentation will be made by Thierry Pieton, Renault Group CFO; and will be followed by Q&A session. Thierry, the floor is yours.

Thierry Pieton

Thanks very much, Philippine, and very good morning to all of you, and thank you for joining us this morning. I am pleased to comment today our Q3 revenue and sales performance. You will see that despite a decrease in registrations in Q3, we posted revenue growth. The product offensive is starting to be reflected in our commercial and financial performance. We are continuing to improve our product mix, while stabilizing the product effect, the price effect.

After being pretty stable in H1 2024 versus H1 '23, Group revenue was up 1.8% in Q3 at €10.7 billion. At constant exchange rates, it was up 5%. Auto revenue increased by 2.6% at constant FX in Q3 compared to last year to reach €9.3 billion. Mobility Services amounted to €14 million, up €3 million. Mobilized financial services revenue was up €21.6 million at €1.3 billion, mainly driven by the rise in interest rates and higher average performing assets. It increased 25.6% at constant FX.

Now let's focus on the Automotive revenue. Automotive revenue stood at €9.3 billion in Q3, as I mentioned, up 2.6% at constant FX, with a negative 4x impact of 3.1 points. As in previous quarters, this