Renault SA (RNSDF) Q3 2024 Sales/Trading Statement Call Transcript

Renault SA (OTCPK:RNSDF) Q3 2024 Sales/Trading Statement Call October 24, 2024 2:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Philippine de Schonen - Director-Investor Relations
Thierry Pieton - Chief Financial Officer
Denis Le Vot - Dacia CEO and Renault Group Chief Supply Chain Officer
Conference Call Participants
Pushkar Tendolkar - HSBC
George Galliers - Goldman Sachs
Thomas Besson - Kepler Cheuvreux
José Asumendi - JPMorgan
Philippe Houchois - Jeffries
Renato Gargiulo - Intesa
Philippine de Schonen
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this Q3 Sales and Revenue Conference. The presentation will be made by Thierry Pieton, Renault Group CFO; and will be followed by Q&A session. Thierry, the floor is yours.
Thierry Pieton
Thanks very much, Philippine, and very good morning to all of you, and thank you for joining us this morning. I am pleased to comment today our Q3 revenue and sales performance. You will see that despite a decrease in registrations in Q3, we posted revenue growth. The product offensive is starting to be reflected in our commercial and financial performance. We are continuing to improve our product mix, while stabilizing the product effect, the price effect.
After being pretty stable in H1 2024 versus H1 '23, Group revenue was up 1.8% in Q3 at €10.7 billion. At constant exchange rates, it was up 5%. Auto revenue increased by 2.6% at constant FX in Q3 compared to last year to reach €9.3 billion. Mobility Services amounted to €14 million, up €3 million. Mobilized financial services revenue was up €21.6 million at €1.3 billion, mainly driven by the rise in interest rates and higher average performing assets. It increased 25.6% at constant FX.
Now let's focus on the Automotive revenue. Automotive revenue stood at €9.3 billion in Q3, as I mentioned, up 2.6% at constant FX, with a negative 4x impact of 3.1 points. As in previous quarters, this
- Read more current RNSDF analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts