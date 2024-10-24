Ipsos SA (IPSOF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Ipsos SA (OTCPK:IPSOF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 24, 2024 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ben Page - Chief Executive Officer

Dan Lévy - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Emmanuel Matot - ODDO

Gregoire Hermann - Berenberg

Operator

Good morning, everybody. Welcome to Ipsos’ Q3 Results Presentation. We are going to take you through what we've seen overall this year and also in Q3 and discuss a little bit more about the situation.

I'm joined, of course by my colleague, Dan Levy from Ipsos. Could somebody turn on the screens in the studio, please? Thank you.

So, let’s look at the numbers to start with. Overall, at this point in the year, we have a total growth at Ipsos of 3.3% growth, of that 2.4% is organic with a scope effect from our acquisitions of 2.8% and a negative FX effect taking us to where we are. But of course in Q3, as we announced recently, greater slowdown at 0.5%, organically pretty much flat low 0.1% again with the scope effect and a negative FX effect.

So, definite slowdown in activity, which we can now talk about. Let’s have a look at what we can see around the world. So, first of all, I think in France, where I am sitting today, we have a lot of political uncertainty and a clear slowdown in our French business. It’s around 5% of our revenue, but it is significant.

In the UK, the new government is still deciding what to do. There is a budget there in six days’ time that will have some – set some clarity and of course, in some Asian countries we’ve also seen a slowdown. And that is compounded in a sense by the continued mixed performance in the United States.

And there, we can see