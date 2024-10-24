More Volatility?

David Kotok profile picture
David Kotok
2.6K Followers
(3min)

Summary

  • Market volatility is expected to continue until the FOMC's path becomes clearer, with recent fluctuations driven by bond rate increases and Federal Reserve comments.
  • The labor market remains strong, with steady new claims and a slight decrease in the unemployment rate to 4.1%.
  • Q3 earnings reports are strong, with firms like GM revising up projections and GDP forecasts from the New York and Atlanta Feds showing robust growth.
  • Expect more market volatility until the FOMC meeting on November 6-7, as investors assess Q3 earnings and new economic data.

Young woman doing cryptocurrency business trading on her computer at home at nigh

recep-bg

By Robert Eisenbeis, Ph.D.

In a recent commentary ("The 50-Basis-Point Cut"), I suggested that we would be in for a period of substantial market volatility, and it is likely to continue until the path that the FOMC is going

This article was written by

David Kotok profile picture
David Kotok
2.6K Followers
David Kotok co-founded Cumberland Advisors in 1973 and has been its Chief Investment Officer since inception. David’s articles and financial market commentaries have appeared in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, and other publications. He is a frequent contributor to Bloomberg TV and Bloomberg Radio, Yahoo Finance TV, and other media. He has authored or co-authored four books, including the second edition of From Bear to Bull with ETFs and Adventures in Muniland. He holds a B.S. in economics from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, an M.S. in organizational dynamics from The School of Arts and Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania, and an M.A. in philosophy from the University of Pennsylvania.David has served as Program Chairman and currently serves as a Director of the Global Interdependence Center (GIC), www.interdependence.org, whose mission is to encourage the expansion of global dialogue and free trade in order to improve cooperation and understanding among nation states, with the goal of reducing international conflicts and improving worldwide living standards. David chaired its Central Banking Series and organized a five-continent dialogue held in Cape Town, Hong Kong, Hanoi, Milan, Paris, Philadelphia, Prague, Rome, Santiago, Shanghai, Singapore, Tallinn, and Zambia (Livingstone). He has received the Global Citizen Award from GIC for his efforts. David is a member of the National Business Economics Issues Council (NBEIC), the National Association for Business Economics (NABE), has served on the Research Advisory Board of BCA Research and is currently on the advisory board of RiskBridge Advisors. He has also served as a Commissioner of the Delaware River Port Authority (DRPA) and on the Treasury Transition Teams for New Jersey Governors Kean and Whitman. Additionally, he has served as a board member of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority and as Chairman of the New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News