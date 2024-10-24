Pentair: This Bull Run Is Far From Drying Up
Summary
- Pentair has consistently surpassed EPS and revenue expectations, with a 56% share price increase over the past year, outperforming its industry and the S&P 500.
- I'm encouraged by their debt reduction strategy, with net debt decreasing by $545 million and cash reserves increasing significantly in the past year.
- I see potential in the company’s capital allocation, including a robust share buyback program and a stable dividend payment.
- I remain concerned about when the current bull run in the broader economy might come to an end, as the company's performance is correlated to broader market conditions.
- While global economic conditions pose risks, I maintain a Buy rating for Pentair due to its strong fundamentals, effective capital allocation, and no immediate economic warning signs.
