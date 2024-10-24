The Safest 7%+ Yield Play In The Midstream Space: Enterprise Products Partners

Curonian Research profile picture
Curonian Research
880 Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Enterprise Products offers a 7.2% yield, well-covered by cash flows, making it attractive despite potential earnings volatility due to energy price fluctuations.
  • Long-term NGL output growth is likely, driven by gassier oil fields and export infrastructure, supporting midstream market strength.
  • EPD's unit prices may fluctuate with demand expectations, but distributions are expected to grow, providing a stable income stream.
  • Low leverage and resilient operating profits make Enterprise Products a financially strong investment, even during periods of oil price weakness.

Abstract connections

J Studios

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) is primarily a Natural Gas Liquids infrastructure operator. NGLs are primarily a by-product of oil production. NGL output can potentially tank when oil prices weaken and output declines.

Enterprise Products protects itself from

This article was written by

Curonian Research profile picture
Curonian Research
880 Followers
Long-Term Focussed In-Depth Fundamental Analysis.Former Associate at a $10 billion hedge fund, with 15 years of professional experience in equity markets. Holds a First-Class Honours degree in Financial Economics from the University of London and is a CFA Level III candidate.An avid reader and a Berkshire Hathaway buff.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EPD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EPD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News