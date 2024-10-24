Pfizer Q3 Preview: Why The Stock Is A Buy Ahead Of Earnings

Oct. 24, 2024 9:00 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE) Stock, PFE:CA Stock
Oakoff Investments profile picture
Oakoff Investments
Investing Group Leader
(12min)

Summary

  • Pfizer's Q3 consensus estimate is likely to be exceeded as the successful integration of Seagen assets and the deleveraging efforts should lead to stronger EPS growth in the coming quarters.
  • In Q2, we saw that management's approach is effective as they have successfully reduced operating costs relative to sales, resulting in higher margins.
  • PFE has raised adjusted EPS guidance for 2024, now expecting adjusted EPS of $2.45-2.65, up from $2.15-2.35, moving the middle of the range up $0.30.
  • When focusing on key valuation multiples for the upcoming year (i.e., on a forwarding basis), Pfizer shares are trading at a 28-48% discount compared to the medians of the healthcare sector.
  • Overall, I maintain my bullish rating on PFE stock and look forward to the company's Q3 2024 results.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Pfizer HQ in New York City

georgeclerk

My Thesis Update

I initiated coverage on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) stock with a "Buy" rating, stating that the company's low valuation and strong product pipeline make it the ultimate buying opportunity for income investors in the healthcare sector. In early May, I

This article was written by

Oakoff Investments profile picture
Oakoff Investments
5.96K Followers

Oakoff Investments is a personal portfolio manager and a quantitative research analyst with 5 years helping readers find a reasonable balance between growth and value by sharing proprietary Wall Street information.

He leads the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing with features that include: a fundamentals-based portfolio, weekly analysis on insights from institutional investors, regular alerts for short-term trade ideas based on technical signals, ticker feedback by request from readers, and community chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PFE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PFE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PFE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PFE
--
PFE:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News