Teen Employment Rebounds After 3 Months Of Declines

  • Most of the increase took place among younger teens age 16-17, whose numbers increased 159,000 to 2,193,000.
  • Older teens age 18-19 experienced a much smaller increase, with their totals increasing by 71,000 to 3,398,000.
  • Although all the changes in the unadjusted employment figures are negative, the seasonally adjusted numbers are all positive because the decline in September 2024's teen payrolls was smaller than is typical for the regular seasonal pattern for teen employment.

September 2024 saw the seasonally-adjusted number of employed teens rise in the U.S. economy after having declined in each of the three previous months. The seasonally-adjusted number of employed teens Age 16-19 increased by 231,000 to 5,624,000.

