ECB Comments Suggest There's A New Rush Towards Neutral Rates
Summary
- International gatherings following an ECB meeting invariably lead to a flood of comments from ECB officials, and the current IMF meetings are no exception.
- The European Central Bank has made a remarkable U-turn recently.
- Last week’s rate cut was just the beginning, and this week’s comments indicate that the ECB is now eager to quickly bring rates down to neutral and stay ahead of the curve in monetary policy.
