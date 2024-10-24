What is Robotics? For investors, it's likely the next major trend in AI, or simply an intriguing application of AI technology. More accurately, AI will probably accelerate the development of robotics. However, when we think about robotics, many of us envision "Asimov-style" robots—machines that could replace humans or, in
ROBO Vs. BOTZ: Which Is The Best "Robotics" ETF?
Summary
- Robotics is a practical, growing industry with significant applications in industrial, healthcare, and home sectors, not just "sci-fi" humanoid robots.
- I prefer the ROBO ETF for its diversified, global exposure to robotics and automation technology, despite its high expense ratio.
- BOTZ ETF is less appealing due to its concentrated holdings and overlap with general tech ETFs, making it less focused on pure robotics.
- Other ETFs focused on this theme offer strong returns but are heavily weighted towards U.S. stocks and autonomous technology, lacking global diversification.
