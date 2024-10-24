Exciting and fixed income aren't typically used in the same sentence. Many people look at fixed income as an asset class for retirees trying to replace their paychecks. Investors have been able to allocate capital into S&P 500 index
PDI Continues Higher After Rate Cuts Yielding 13.26%
Summary
- I believe PDI offers an exciting opportunity in the fixed-income market, providing both appreciation and a 13.26% yield despite market volatility.
- PDI has consistently distributed income, generating 164.13% of its initial share price in income since its inception, making it an income investor's dream.
- Risks include potential underperformance compared to the market, currency fluctuations, and the possibility of companies defaulting on debt, impacting PDI's NAV.
- With expected Fed rate cuts, PDI's NAV should increase, making it a strong investment for those seeking monthly distributions and capital appreciation.
