The rise of the "mega-caps" in recent years has caused a significant divergence in the performance of the S&P 500 -- which is market cap weighted -- and the S&P 500 Equal Weight index. As the mega-caps like Alphabet (
S&P Equal Weight Vs. Cap Weight
Summary
- The rise of the "mega-caps" in recent years has caused a significant divergence in the performance of the S&P 500.
- The cap-weighted S&P 500 has posted a total return of just over 110% over the last five years, compared to a gain of roughly 84% for the S&P 500 Equal Weight index.
- While the mega-caps of today have had a leg up on the rest of the market for the past few years, an extended period of underperformance from them would allow the equal-weighted version to become en-vogue again.
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (https://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (https://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (https://bespokeinvest.com/)
Recommended For You
About SPX Ticker
Compare to Peers