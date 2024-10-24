Unilever PLC (UL) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 24, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Hein Schumacher

Good morning and welcome to Unilever's Third Quarter Trading Statement. Thank you for joining us today. Prepared remarks today will take 15 to 20 minutes, leaving about 30 minutes for Q&A. And all of today's webcast is available live, transcribed on the screen. In a moment, Fernando Fernandez, our CFO, will take you through the details of the results for this quarter. And before that, I wanted to set out a few reflections on the quarter end, more generally on where I believe we currently stand.

The first thing to note is that we have delivered another quarter of volume-led growth. Underlying sales in Q3 grew 4.5% with volumes up 3.6%. And this marks the fourth consecutive quarter of positive and improved volume growth. Importantly, volumes were positive across all business groups with the strongest performances in Beauty & Wellbeing and Ice Cream. In Ice Cream, we are starting to see the benefits of ongoing operational improvements. Progress here is unlikely to be linear but we do believe our Ice Cream business is on the right trajectory.

Overall, growth in the quarter was once again driven by our Power Brands which were up 5.4%, including 4.3% volume growth. And these brands are undoubtedly benefiting from the increased focus and investments that we are putting