A recent presentation by Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) listed a “diversified” portfolio consisting of three pillars: ~40% Seaborne Thermal, ~40% Seaborne Metallurgical and ~20% US Thermal … all coal. Many investors might see a portfolio consisting entirely of coal assets as a bet on a disappearing asset
Peabody Energy And The Shaky 3 Pillars
Summary
- Peabody Energy promotes a three pronged “diversified” portfolio consisting of seaborne metallurgical, seaborne thermal and US thermal coal assets. It remains all about coal.
- Peabody Energy makes a big play for its “new” Centurion metallurgical coal initiative; renaming North Goonyella doesn’t extinguish baggage from that story.
- While thermal coal is under pressure because of its high emissions, metallurgical coal has emerging competition from green steel initiatives involving some of the biggest steel companies.
- Given Peabody Energy’s history with activist investor Elliott Management, it is worth pausing to think about what new activist 10% owner Thomist Capital will do for small shareholders.
- US thermal coal demand is rapidly declining, with coal's share in US energy consumption dropping from 37% in 1950 to 9% in 2023, raising concerns for investors about coal’s future when considering an investment in Peabody Energy, a pure coal play.
