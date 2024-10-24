Hilton Worldwide: Focus On RevPAR Miss And Unit Growth Outlook

The Value Pendulum profile picture
The Value Pendulum
Investing Group Leader
(11min)

Summary

  • Hilton Worldwide's actual Q3 2024 RevPAR growth was below the company's earlier guidance, and the company lowered its full-year RevPAR expansion outlook.
  • But HLT's long-term prospects are positive, with its substantial pipeline and strong brands.
  • HLT currently trades at a significant premium to peers; a favorable valuation re-rating for the stock is unlikely in the near term considering its disappointing RevPAR performance and guidance.
  • My rating for Hilton Worldwide is a Hold, taking into account its performance, outlook, and valuations.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Asia Value & Moat Stocks. Learn More »
New York Hilton hotel

tupungato

I award a Hold investment rating to Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) stock. The short-term outlook for HLT is negative, taking into account its Q3 2024 RevPAR (Revenue Per Available Room) miss and FY 2024 RevPAR growth guidance cut. For the long run, Hilton

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking Asia-listed stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!

This article was written by

The Value Pendulum profile picture
The Value Pendulum
12.28K Followers

The Value Pendulum is an Asian equity market specialist with over a decade of experience on both the buy and sell sides.

He is the author of the investing group Asia Value & Moat Stocks, providing ideas for value investors seeking investment opportunities listed in Asia, with a particular focus on the Hong Kong market. He hunts for deep value balance sheet bargains and wide moat stocks and provides a range of watch lists with monthly updates within his investing group.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HLT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HLT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HLT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News