Telia Company AB (publ) (TLSNF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCPK:TLSNF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 24, 2024 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Erik Strandin Pers - Head-IR

Patrik Hofbauer - CEO

Eric Hageman - CFO

Anders Olsson - Executive VP and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Lee - Goldman Sachs

Maurice Patrick - Barclays Bank

Andreas Joelsson - Carnegie

Stefan Gauffin - DNB

Ajay Soni - JPMorgan Chase & Co

Viktor Högberg - Danske Bank A/S

Stephen Malcolm - Redburn Atlantic

Keval Khiroya - Deutsche Bank

Usman Ghazi - Berenberg

Felix Henriksson - Nordea Markets

Operator

Welcome, everyone, to Telia Company's Q3 2024 Results Presentation. And with that I will now hand over to Telia Company's Head of Investor Relations, Erik Strandin Pers. Please go ahead. The floor is yours.

Erik Strandin Pers

Thank you. Good morning, everyone and thanks for joining our Q3 call. We will do as usual, a presentation followed by a Q&A. We have Patrik Hofbauer, our President and CEO and Eric Hageman, our Chief Financial Officer with us here today. Patrick, please go ahead.

Patrik Hofbauer

Thank you, Erik, and good morning, and welcome, everyone. I would like to start with a few overall reflections before we move into the details of the quarter. We hosted our investor update one month ago here in Solna, and I'm encouraged to see that we are making progress on several of the ambitions laid out on the day.

The change program, which we launched in September is fundamental for transforming Telia into more customer focused, faster and more efficient operator. We are on track with its implementation and expect to have the new organization in place on the first of December and start to generate the target efficiencies of at least SEK 2.6 billion.

We continue to do better for our customer