Telia Company AB (publ) (TLSNF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCPK:TLSNF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 24, 2024 3:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Erik Strandin Pers - Head-IR
Patrik Hofbauer - CEO
Eric Hageman - CFO
Anders Olsson - Executive VP and CEO
Conference Call Participants
Andrew Lee - Goldman Sachs
Maurice Patrick - Barclays Bank
Andreas Joelsson - Carnegie
Stefan Gauffin - DNB
Ajay Soni - JPMorgan Chase & Co
Viktor Högberg - Danske Bank A/S
Stephen Malcolm - Redburn Atlantic
Keval Khiroya - Deutsche Bank
Usman Ghazi - Berenberg
Felix Henriksson - Nordea Markets
Operator
Welcome, everyone, to Telia Company's Q3 2024 Results Presentation. And with that I will now hand over to Telia Company's Head of Investor Relations, Erik Strandin Pers. Please go ahead. The floor is yours.
Erik Strandin Pers
Thank you. Good morning, everyone and thanks for joining our Q3 call. We will do as usual, a presentation followed by a Q&A. We have Patrik Hofbauer, our President and CEO and Eric Hageman, our Chief Financial Officer with us here today. Patrick, please go ahead.
Patrik Hofbauer
Thank you, Erik, and good morning, and welcome, everyone. I would like to start with a few overall reflections before we move into the details of the quarter. We hosted our investor update one month ago here in Solna, and I'm encouraged to see that we are making progress on several of the ambitions laid out on the day.
The change program, which we launched in September is fundamental for transforming Telia into more customer focused, faster and more efficient operator. We are on track with its implementation and expect to have the new organization in place on the first of December and start to generate the target efficiencies of at least SEK 2.6 billion.
We continue to do better for our customer
- Read more current TLSNF analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts