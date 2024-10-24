Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript October 24, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alicia Charity - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Jim Cracchiolo - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Walter Berman - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Suneet Kamath - Jefferies

Alex Blostein - Goldman Sachs

Wilma Burdis - Raymond James

Steven Chubak - Wolfe Research

Craig Siegenthaler - Bank of America

Thomas Gallagher - Evercore ISI

Kenneth Lee - RBC Capital Markets

Ryan Krueger - KBW

Michael Cyprus - Morgan Stanley

John Barnidge - Piper Sandler

Brennan Hawken - UBS

Operator

Welcome to the Q3 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Audra and I will be your operator for today’s call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, the conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to Alicia Charity. Alicia, you may begin.

Alicia Charity

Thank you and good morning. Welcome to Ameriprise Financial’s third quarter earnings call. On the call with me today are Jim Cracchiolo, Chairman and CEO; and Walter Berman, Chief Financial Officer. Following their remarks, we’d be happy to take your questions.

Turning to our earnings presentation materials that are available on our website. On Slide 2, you will see a discussion of forward-looking statements. Specifically, during the call, you will hear reference to various non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe provide insight into the company operations. Reconciliation of non-GAAP numbers to their respective GAAP members can be found in today’s materials and on our website.

Some statements that we make on this call may be forward-looking, reflecting management’s expectations about future events and overall operating plans and performance. These forward-looking statements speak only as of today’s date and involve a number of