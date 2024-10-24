Textron Inc. (TXT) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 24, 2024 8:00 AM ET

David Rosenberg - Vice President, Investor Relations

Scott Donnelly - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Frank Connor - Chief Financial Officer

David Strauss - Barclays

Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies

Robert Stallard - Vertical Research

Peter Arment - Baird

Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs

Myles Walton - Wolfe Research

Seth Seifman - JPMorgan

Doug Harned - Bernstein

Jason Gursky - Citi

Gavin Parsons - UBS

Pete Skibitski - Alembic

David Rosenberg

Thanks, Kiely, and good morning, everyone.

Before we begin, I'd like to mention we will be discussing future estimates and expectations during our call today. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risk factors, which are detailed in our SEC filings and also in today's press release.

On the call today, we have Scott Donnelly, Textron's Chairman and CEO, and Frank Connor, our Chief Financial Officer.

Our earnings call presentation can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website.

Revenues in the quarter were $3.4 billion, up from $3.3 billion in last year's third quarter. During this year's third quarter, adjusted income from continuing operations was $1.40 per share compared to $1.49 per share in last year's third quarter. Manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions totaled $147 million in the quarter compared