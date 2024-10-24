Tesla: Look Beyond Appearances
Summary
- Despite positive Q3 2024 results, Tesla, Inc.'s reliance on non-sustainable sources like regulatory credits and stock-based compensation makes its current valuation unjustifiable.
- Cash from operations was boosted by increased accounts payable and regulatory credits, which are not sustainable long-term.
- Tesla's growth projects like robotaxis and Optimus lack concrete profitability, making its high valuation speculative and risky.
- A strong sell rating was maintained due to erratic cash flows, lack of buybacks, and stalling R&D spending despite substantial cash reserves.
