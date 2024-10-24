Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call October 24, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sean Kensil - Director and Investor Relations

David Finkelstein - Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer

Serena Wolfe - Chief Financial Officer

Mike Fania - Deputy Chief Investment Officer and Head of Residential Credit

V.S. Srinivasan - Head of Agency

Ken Adler - Head of Mortgage Servicing Rights and Head of Portfolio

Conference Call Participants

Richard Shane - JPMorgan

Bose George - KBW

Doug Harter - UBS

Jason Weaver - Jones Trading

Eric Hagen - BTIG

Harsh Hemnani - Green Street

Jason Stewart - Janney Montgomery Scott

Don Fandetti - Wells Fargo

Trevor Cranston - Citizens JMP

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call for Annaly Capital Management. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Sean Kensil, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Sean Kensil

Good morning, and welcome to the third quarter 2024 earnings call for Annaly Capital Management. Any forward-looking statements made during today's call are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which are outlined in the Risk Factors section in our most recent annual and quarterly SEC filings.

Actual events and results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. We encourage you to read the disclaimer in our earnings release in addition to our quarterly and annual filings. Additionally, the content of this conference call may contain time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to update or revise this information.

During this call, we may present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is included in our earnings