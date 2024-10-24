MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 24, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Larry De Maria - Executive Director of IR

Steve Blanco - President and CEO

Lee McChesney - SVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Rob Mason - Baird

Ross Sparenblek - William Blair

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the MSA Safety Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Larry De Maria, Executive Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Larry De Maria

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to MSA Safety's Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. This is Larry De Maria, Executive Director of Investor Relations. I'm joined by Steve Blanco, President and CEO; Lee McChesney, Senior Vice President and CFO; and Stephanie Sciullo, President of our Americas segment.

During today's call, we will discuss MSA's third quarter financial results and provide an update on our full year 2024 outlook. On Slide 2, I would like to remind everyone that the matters discussed during this call may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but not limited to, all projections and anticipated levels of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those discussed today. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are detailed in our SEC filings. MSA Safety undertakes no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements made on this call, except as required by law.

Turning to Slide 3, we've included certain non-GAAP financial measures as part of our discussion this morning. The non-GAAP reconciliations are available in the