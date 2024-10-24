Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) specializes in process control tools in the semiconductor manufacturing space. Specifically, it holds deep expertise in optical metrology and chip packaging, both of which are extremely crucial, especially in light of the current demand surge semiconductor
Onto Innovation Surges With AI Tailwinds, Yet Steep Valuation Suggest Overreach
Summary
- Onto Innovation Inc. specializes in metrology and inspection tools for semiconductor manufacturing, crucial for both front-end and back-end processes.
- Strong quarterly performance with net revenue up 27%, driven by AI demand and the Dragonfly G3 system, boosting operating income and margins.
- Despite robust financials, Onto's valuation metrics indicate overpricing compared to peers, with a forward EPS growth rate not justifying the premium.
- Given the high valuation and growth rate concerns, I rate Onto Innovation stock as a sell.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.