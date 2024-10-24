ADT Inc. (ADT) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript October 24, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Elizabeth Landers - Senior Director, Investor Relations

Jim DeVries - Chief Executive Officer, President & Chairman

Jeff Likosar - Chief Financial Officer

Wayne Thorsen - Chief Business Officer

Conference Call Participants

George Tong - Goldman Sachs

David Paige - RBC

Toni Kaplan - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Thank you for standing by. I would like to welcome everyone to the ADT Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. I would now I'd like to turn the call over to Elizabeth Landers the Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Elizabeth Landers

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining today's call to discuss ADT's Third Quarter 2024 results. Speaking on today's call will be ADT's Chairman, President and CEO, Jim DeVries; and our Chief Financial Officer, Jeff Likosar; Wayne Thorsen, Chief Business Officer; and Don Young, Chief Operating Officer will also join us following the prepared remarks as we take analyst questions. Earlier this morning, we issued a press release and slide presentation summarizing our financial results. These materials are available on our website at investor.adt.com.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that the former Commercial and Solar segment are reported as discontinued operations. Financials and metrics for current and historical periods discussed on this call will be for continuing operations, except for non-GAAP cash flow measures which include amounts related to the commercial business through the date of sale and solar through the second quarter of 2024.

Today's remarks also include forward-looking statements that represent our beliefs or expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Some of the factors that may cause differences are described in our SEC