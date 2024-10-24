Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Q3 2024 Earnings Call October 24, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jane Gelfand - Head, Investor Relations

Tim Cofer - Chief Executive Officer

Sudhanshu Priyadarshi - Chief Financial Officer and President, International

Conference Call Participants

Kaumil Gajrawala - Jefferies

Brett Cooper - Consumer Edge Research

Dara Mohsenian - Morgan Stanley

Chris Carey - Wells Fargo Securities

Robert Ottenstein - Evercore

Jane Gelfand

Thank you and hello everyone. Earlier this morning, we issued two separate press releases announcing third quarter results and our pending transaction with GHOST. We will discuss both topics during this conference call and in the accompanying slide presentation, which can be tracked in real time on the live webcast.

Before we get started, I’d like to remind you that our remarks will include forward-looking statements, which reflect KDP’s judgment, assumptions and analysis only as of today. Our actual results may differ materially from current expectations based on a number of factors affecting KDP’s business. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements discussed today. For more information, please refer to our earnings release and the risk factors discussed in our most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC.

Consistent with previous quarters, we will be discussing our Q3 performance on a non-GAAP adjusted basis, which reflects constant currency growth rates and excludes items affecting comparability. Definitions and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP metrics are included in our earnings