Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 24, 2024 9:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Sam Ullrich - Vice President, Investor Relations
William Carstanjen - Chief Executive Officer
Marcia Dall - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
William Mudd - President and Chief Operating Officer
Bradley Blackwell - Executive Vice President and General Counsel
Conference Call Participants
David Katz - Jefferies
Barry Jonas - Truist Securities
Dan Politzer - Wells Fargo
Chad Beynon - Macquarie
Jeff Stantial - Stifel
Joseph Stauff - SIG
Shaun Kelley - Bank of America
Daniel Guglielmo - Capital One Securities
Jordan Bender - Citizens JMP
Benjamin Chaiken - Mizuho
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Churchill Downs Incorporated 2024 Third Quarter Earnings Conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we'll conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will be given at that time. We ask all question-and-answer participants to please limit themselves to one question. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.
I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Mr. Sam Ullrich, Vice President, Investor Relations.
Sam Ullrich
Thank you, Andrew. Good morning and welcome to our third quarter 2024 earnings conference call. After the company's prepared remarks, we will open the call for your questions. The company's 2024 third quarter business results were released yesterday afternoon. A copy of this release announcing results and other financial and statistical information about the period to be presented in this conference call, including information required by Regulation G is available at the section of the company's website titled News, located at churchilldownsincorporated.com as well as in the website’s Investors section.
Before we get started, I would like to remind you that some of the statements that we make today may
- Read more current CHDN analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts