Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (TCBX) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Company Participants

Natalie Hairston - Investor Relations

Bart Caraway - Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

John McWhorter - Chief Financial Officer

Audrey Duncan - Chief Credit Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt Olney - Stephens

Michael Rose - Raymond James

Woody Lay – KBW

Bernard Von Gizycki - Deutsche Bank

Dave Storms - Stonegate Capital Partners

Natalie Hairston

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us for Third Coast Bancshares conference call and webcast to review our third quarter 2024 results. With me today is Bart Caraway, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; John McWhorter, Chief Financial Officer; and Andrey Duncan, Chief Credit Officer.

