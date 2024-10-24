Dover Corporation (DOV) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 24, 2024 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jack Dickens - Senior Director, IR

Richard Tobin - President and CEO

Brad Cerepak - SVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jeff Sprague - Vertical Research Partners

Julian Mitchell - Barclays

Scott Davis - Melius Research

Deane Dray - RBC

Nigel Coe - Wolfe Research

Joe O'Dea - Wells Fargo

Steve Tusa - JPMorgan

Joe Ritchie - Goldman Sachs

Andy Kaplowitz - Citigroup

Mike Halloran - Baird

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Dover's Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Speaking today are Richard J. Tobin, President and Chief Executive Officer; Brad Cerepak, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Jack Dickens, Senior Director, Investor Relations. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer period. [Operator Instructions]

As a reminder, ladies and gentlemen, this conference is being recorded and your participation implies consent to our recording of this call. If you do not agree with these terms, please disconnect at this time. Thank you.

And I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Jack Dickens. Please go ahead, sir.

Jack Dickens

Thank you, Connie. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our call. An audio version of the call will be available on our website through November 14th, and a replay link of the webcast will be archived for 90 days.

Our presentation today is on a continuing operations basis to exclude the impact of our divested waste tolling equipment business from historical results. Please reference the 8-K filed on October 10th for further information.

Our comments today will include forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Actual results and events could differ from those statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, which are discussed in our SEC filings. We assume