Pharming Group N.V. (PHAR) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Pharming Group N.V. (NASDAQ:PHAR) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 24, 2024 7:30 AM ET

Sijmen de Vries - Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director

Stephen Toor - Chief Commercial Officer

Anurag Relan - Chief Medical Officer

Jeroen Wakkerman - Chief Financial Officer

Sushila Hernandez - Kempen

Joe Pantginis - H.C. Wainwright

Simon Scholes - First Berlin

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Pharming Group NV 3Q 2024 Results Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised today's conference is being recorded.

I'd now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Sijmen de Vries. Please go ahead.

Sijmen de Vries

Thank you very much, and good morning, good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our results call. I'm happy, I'm here with the -- to introduce my colleagues here, Stephen Toor, Chief Commercial Officer; Anurag Relan, our Chief Medical Officer; and Jeroen Wakkerman, our Chief Financial Officer, and we will take you through the results and obviously answer all your questions.

So before I do that, I'd like to have the next slide and point you to the forward-looking statements because during this presentation, we will be making the usual forward-looking statements, which, of course, are expressions of our expectations, which can differ significantly, of course, from future results.

So having said that, I would like to start with the next slide. You see a slide of my face there. And you're seeing no doubt the announcement that after 16 years here at the helm, which is actually precisely next week, I have informed the Board of Directors that I will not be available for reelection. The company is in great