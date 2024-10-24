LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 24, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Joe Boutross - VP of IR

Justin Jude - President and CEO

Rick Galloway - SVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Craig Kennison - Baird

Scott Stember - ROTH MKM

Brian Butler - Stifel

Gary Prestopino - Barrington Research

Jash Patwa - JPMorgan

Bret Jordan - Jefferies

Operator

Good morning everyone and welcome to the LKQ Corporation's Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Lydia and I'll be your operator today. [Operator Instructions]

I'll now hand you over to Joe Boutross, Vice President, Investor Relations to begin. Please go ahead.

Joe Boutross

Thank you, operator. Good morning everyone and welcome to LKQ's third quarter 2024 earnings conference call. With us today are Justin Jude, LKQ's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Rick Galloway, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Please refer to the LKQ website at lkqcorp.com for our earnings release issued this morning as well as the accompanying slide presentation for this call. Now let me quickly cover the safe harbor. Some of the statements that we make today may be considered forward-looking. These include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, hopes, intentions, or strategies. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the risk factors discussed in our Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. During this call, we will present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is included in today's earnings press release and slide presentation. Hopefully everyone has had a chance to look at our 8-K, which we filed with the SEC earlier today. And as normal, we are planning