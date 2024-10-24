Oversized Rate Cuts: Red Alert

Oct. 24, 2024 2:01 PM ETEWC, FLCA, BBCA, VCE:CA
Danielle Park, CFA profile picture
Danielle Park, CFA
5.8K Followers
(4min)

Summary

  • Canada’s unemployment rate was up 170 bps to 6.5% in September from a cycle low of 4.8% in June 2022.
  • With some 58% of Canada’s GDP growth driven by consumer spending, it matters that Canadian retail sales ex-autos have fallen per capita since 2021.
  • Job openings nationally are 25% below year-ago levels.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

Four easing cycles have seen the Bank of Canada deliver larger than 25 basis point rate cuts at a time:

2001, after the US dot-com bubble and Sept. 11 attacks; during the global financial crisis; in the COVID economic shock of 2020 (see

This article was written by

Danielle Park, CFA profile picture
Danielle Park, CFA
5.8K Followers
Portfolio Manager, financial analyst, attorney, finance author, a regular guest on North American media. Danielle Park is the author of the best selling myth-busting book “Juggling Dynamite: An insider’s wisdom on money management, markets and wealth that lasts,” as well as a popular daily financial blog:www.jugglingdynamite.com Danielle worked as an attorney until 1997 when she was recruited to work for an international securities firm. A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), she now helps to manage millions for some of Canada's wealthiest families as a Portfolio Manager and analyst at the independent investment counsel firm she co-founded Venable Park Investment Counsel Inc. www.venablepark.com. For two decades, Danielle has been writing, speaking and educating industry professionals and investors on the risks and realities of investment behaviors. A member of the internationally recognized CFA Institute, Toronto Society of Financial Analysts, and the Law Society of Upper Canada. Danielle is also an avid health and fitness buff.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWC--
iShares MSCI Canada ETF
FLCA--
Franklin FTSE Canada ETF
BBCA--
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF
VCE:CA--
Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News