Indivior PLC (INDV) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 24, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jason Thompson - Head, IR

Mark Crossley - CEO

Christian Heidbreder - Chief Scientific Officer

Ryan Preblick - CFO

Conference Call Participants

David Amsellem - Piper Sandler

Chase Knickerbocker - Craig-Hallum

Paul Cudden - Deutsche Numis

Christian Glennie - Stifel

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Indivior PLC Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your host for today's call, Jason Thompson, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jason Thompson

Thanks Sonya, and hello everyone. Before we begin, I need to remind everyone that on today's call, we may make forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially.

We list the factors that may cause our results to be materially different on Slide 2 of this presentation. These statements are based on current information and beliefs, and we disclaim any obligation to update them except where required by law. We may also refer to non-GAAP measures, the reconciliations for which may also be found in the appendix to this presentation that is now posted on our website@indivia.com.

I'll now turn the call over to Mark Crossley, our CEO.

Mark Crossley

Thank you, Jason and good morning, and good afternoon everyone. Thanks for joining us. Joining me today are Ryan Preblick, our Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Christian Heidbreder, our Chief Scientific Officer.

I'll quickly highlight our results, and some updates from our release earlier in the month, and then Ryan will detail