As you know, biotechnology is taking a back seat in the modern stock market narrative. In my opinion, however, recent technological developments should stimulate investment in this type of asset, but I've already mentioned that before. In my view, the
XBI: Biotech ETF Is A Must Have
Summary
- SPDR® S&P Biotech ETF is a well-diversified, low-cost ETF that can be an excellent tool to capitalize on the potential of the biotech stock sector.
- XBI's performance should be compared with the Russell 2000, not the S&P 500, due to its heavy focus on small- and mid-cap stocks.
- I believe that economic conditions are favorable for growth in the biotechnology sector, despite the recent spike in over 20-year Treasury bond yields.
- Despite recent underperformance, I reaffirm a BUY rating for XBI, citing its potential to deliver significant alpha and excellent long-term performance.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.