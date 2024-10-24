XBI: Biotech ETF Is A Must Have

Oct. 24, 2024 3:15 PM ETSPDR® S&P Biotech ETF (XBI)IBB, FBT, BBH, TLT
Financial Serenity profile picture
Financial Serenity
153 Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • SPDR® S&P Biotech ETF is a well-diversified, low-cost ETF that can be an excellent tool to capitalize on the potential of the biotech stock sector.
  • XBI's performance should be compared with the Russell 2000, not the S&P 500, due to its heavy focus on small- and mid-cap stocks.
  • I believe that economic conditions are favorable for growth in the biotechnology sector, despite the recent spike in over 20-year Treasury bond yields.
  • Despite recent underperformance, I reaffirm a BUY rating for XBI, citing its potential to deliver significant alpha and excellent long-term performance.

Woman examining laboratory samples

Solskin

As you know, biotechnology is taking a back seat in the modern stock market narrative. In my opinion, however, recent technological developments should stimulate investment in this type of asset, but I've already mentioned that before. In my view, the

This article was written by

Financial Serenity profile picture
Financial Serenity
153 Followers
I am passionate about investments and financial analysis with over 10 years of experience in global markets. Specializing in macroeconomics, I base my investments on long-term growth strategies. I have worked for years in research, analysis, and consulting in the financial sector, and for this reason, I closely follow market trends. I have chosen to present myself under the name of my organization, "FinancialSerenity," to avoid any conflicts of interest and to create content that is increasingly aligned with the market every day. My investment approach is based on rigorous research aimed at finding investment opportunities through a contrarian strategy. I strongly believe that, in the long term, certain sectors are destined to grow, and I seek to take positions in the market during times of difficulty at statistically advantageous prices. Diversification will do the rest.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About XBI ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on XBI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XBI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News