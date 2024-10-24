Newmont Corporation (NEM) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 24, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Thomas Palmer - President and CEO

Natascha Viljoen - EVP and COO

Karyn Ovelmen - EVP and CFO

Daniel Major - UBS

Josh Wolfson - RBC Capital Markets

Matthew Murphy - Jefferies

Anita Soni - CIBC

Mike Parkin - National Bank

Lawson Winder - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Alex Hacking - HSBC

Tanya Jakusconek - Scotiabank

Thomas Palmer

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our call. Today, I'm joined by my executive leadership team, including Natascha Viljoen and Karyn Ovelmen, and we'll all be available to answer your questions at the end of the call. Please note our cautionary statement and refer to our SEC filings, which can be found on our website.

Before we discuss our third quarter performance, I would like to take a moment to remember Antoine Fortin, who tragically lost his life at our Illinois operation late last month. We recognize that this is our fifth fatality in less than a year, and we are working diligently to strengthen and improve our safety systems along with the key safety tools that we use in the field. We are fully-committed to understanding the factors that contributed to this tragedy and are taking decisive action to improve our safety culture. We've a clear focus on effectively controlling all of the risks that could lead to a fatality.

We will also continue to transparently share the lessons we learn from the investigation with