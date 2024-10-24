Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 24, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Ron Mittelstaedt - President & Chief Executive Officer

Mary Anne Whitney - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Kevin Chiang - CIBC

Noah Kaye - Oppenheimer

Adam Bubes - Goldman Sachs

Tyler Brown - Raymond James

Konark Gupta - Scotiabank

Chris Murray - ATB Capital Markets

James Schumm - TD Cowen

Sabahat Khan - RBC Capital Markets

Stephanie Yee - JPMorgan

James Somerville - Eight Capital

Brian Butler - Stifel

Jasper Bibb - Truist Securities

Ron Mittelstaedt

Thank you, operator, and good morning. I would like to welcome everyone to this conference call to discuss our third quarter results and to provide an update to our full year 2024 outlook a detailed outlook for the fourth quarter as well as some early thoughts about 2025.

I'm joined this morning by Mary Anne Whitney, our CFO and other members of our leadership team. As noted in our earnings release, we are extremely pleased by the strength of our operating and financial results in the period, positioning us for another increase to our full year 2024 outlook with momentum as we look ahead to 2025.

Solid waste growth led by 6.8% core pricing was supplemented by incremental acquisition contributions and 90 basis points sequential improvement in solid waste volumes during the period to drive results above expectations.

Solid operational execution enabled us to deliver adjusted EBITDA margin of 33.7% in the third quarter, as we expected, up 120 basis points year-over-year, overcoming