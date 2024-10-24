Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (BIOVF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCPK:BIOVF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 24, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Guido Oelkers - CEO

Henrik Stenqvist - CFO

Lydia Abad-Franch - Head, R&D and CMO

Armin Reininger - Senior Scientific Advisor

Brian Balchin - Jefferies

Mattias Haggblom - Handelsbanken

Erik Hultgard - Carnegie

Gonzalo Artiach - Danske Bank

Christopher Uhde - SEB

Harry Gillis - Berenberg

Guido Oelkers

Yes. Thank you so much, and welcome, everybody. This is Guido Oelkers, CEO of Sobi. We are delighted to welcome you to the third quarter 2024 conference call for investors and analysts. We posted this presentation earlier today on the sobi.com.

Please turn to Page number 2, as per usual forward looking statement, please take a note of it. And unless stated otherwise, we are making comments that most relate to the third quarter at constant exchange rate in million Swedish krona.

Today, we plan to cover the key aspects of our Q3 report. I'm joined by Henrik Stenqvist, our CFO; Lydia Abad-Franch, our Head of R&D and Chief Medical Officer; and during the Q&A session by Armin Reininger, our Senior Scientific Adviser. We plan to review the -- during the presentation first and then have a Q&A thereafter, and this session will take around. It will take until 3 P.M. [Operator Instructions]

So let's go straight to Slide $4. And we are pleased with the performance in the third quarter, and the overall strong first nine months of the year. This quarter is about top line growth, strong earnings, progress of recent launches and important milestones of our pipeline. We saw very significant top line growth. Growth in Q3 was 39%. EBITDA margin adjusted was 43% for the quarter.

This reflects a strong performance across the portfolio and significant