Ryder System, Inc. (R) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 24, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Calene Candela – Vice President, Investor Relations

Robert Sanchez – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

John Diez – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Tom Havens – President, Fleet Management Solutions

Steve Sensing – President, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions

Conference Call Participants

Jordan Alliger – Goldman Sachs

Christyne McGarvey – Morgan Stanley

Jeff Kauffman – Vertical Research Partners

Scott Group – Wolfe Research

Brian Ossenbeck – JPMorgan

Daniel Imbro – Stephens

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Ryder System Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Conference Call. All lines are in a listen-only mode until after the presentation. Today’s call is being recorded. If you have any objections, please disconnect at this time.

I would now like to introduce Ms. Calene Candela, Vice President, Investor Relations for Ryder. Ms. Candela, you may begin.

Calene Candela

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Ryder’s third quarter 2024 earnings conference call. I’d like to remind you that during this presentation, you’ll hear some forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in economic, business, competitive, market, political and regulatory factors.

More detailed information about these factors and a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP measure is contained in this morning’s earnings release, earnings call presentation, and in Ryder’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on Ryder’s website.

Presenting on today’s call are Robert Sanchez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and John Diez, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Additionally, Tom Havens, President of Fleet