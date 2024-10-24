Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 24, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alejandro Chernacov - Co-Founder, Strategic Planning and Investor Relations Officer

Miguel Galuccio - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Vicente Falanga - Bradesco BBI

Tasso Vasconcellos - UBS

Bruno Montanari - Morgan Stanley

Marina Mertens - Latin Securities

Daniel Guardiola - BTG Pactual

Leonardo Marcondes - Bank of America

Ignacio Sabelle - Itau BBA

Andres Cardona - Citi

Henrique Cunha - JPMorgan

Matias Cattaruzzi - AdCap Securities

Alejandro Demichelis - Jefferies

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Vista's Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Alejandro Chernacov. Please go ahead.

Alejandro Chernacov

Thanks. Good morning, everyone. We are happy to welcome you to Vista's third quarter of 2024 results conference call. I am here with Miguel Galuccio, Vista's Chairman and CEO; Pablo Vera Pinto, Vista's CFO; and Juan Garoby, Vista's COO. Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to our cautionary statement on Slide 2.

Please be advised that our remarks today, including the answers to your questions, may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from expectations contemplated by these remarks.

Our financial figures are stated in U.S. dollars and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, IFRS. However, during this call, we may discuss certain non-IFRS financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income. Reconciliations of these measures to the closest IFRS measures can be found in the earnings release that we issued yesterday. Please check our website for further information.