Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Steve Gardner

Very good. Thank you, Rocco. Good morning, everyone. I appreciate you joining us today. As you are all aware, we released our earnings report for the third quarter of 2024 earlier this morning.

We have also published an updated investor presentation with additional information and disclosures on our financial results. If you have not done so already, we encourage you to visit our Investor Relations website to download a copy of the presentation and related materials.

I note that our earnings release and investor presentation include a safe harbor statement relative to the forward-looking comments, I encourage each of you to carefully read that statement. On today's call, I'll walk through some of the notable items related to our third quarter performance. Ron Nicolas, our CFO, will also review a few of the details surrounding our financial results, and then we will open up the call to questions.

We delivered solid results in the third quarter, as we generated earnings of $36 million $0.37 per share. As a result of our business development team's consistent efforts to generate new business, while deepening existing client relationships. Non-interest-bearing deposits increased during the quarter and comprised 32% of total deposits at quarter end. We leverage these positive core