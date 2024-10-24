Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript October 24, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Andrew Senn - SVP of Strategy, Business Development and IR

Joe Dziedzic - President and CEO

Diron Smith - EVP and CFO

Brett Fishbin - KeyBanc

Craig Bijou - Bank of America

Rich Newitter - Truist Securities

Joanne Wuensch - Citi

Matthew O'Brien - Piper Sandler

Kristen Stewart - CL King

Suraj Kalia - Oppenheimer

After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to Andrew Senn, Senior Vice President of Strategy, Business Development and Investor Relations.

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us, and welcome to Integer's third quarter 2024 earnings conference call. With me today are Joe Dziedzic, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Diron Smith, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

As a reminder, the results and the data we discuss today reflect the consolidated results of Integer for the periods indicated. Except for cash flow measures prior period amounts have been recast to exclude the Electrochem business, consistent with US GAAP continuing operations presentation. Unless otherwise stated all results and comparisons are presented on a continuing operations basis. In the appendix of today's presentation we have provided supplemental information which will help you update your financial models to reflect the impact of discontinued operations. During our call, we will discuss some non-GAAP financial measures. For reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the appendix of today's presentation, today's earnings press release and the trending schedules, which are available on our website at integer.net.