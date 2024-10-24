AOD: Massive Distribution Increase, But This Fund Is Still Covering

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader
(23min)

Summary

  • The abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund offers a high 13.41% yield and has improved significantly since new management took over.
  • The AOD closed-end fund is well-positioned against inflation risks, favoring equities over fixed-income securities, and has recently outperformed major indices when including distributions.
  • The fund focuses on dividend-paying equities, with a diversified portfolio less exposed to low-yielding tech stocks, making it attractive for income-focused investors.
  • The fund recently increased its distribution by 74%, but it is covering it and not destroying its net asset value.
  • Trading at a 10.85% discount to NAV with a reasonable expense ratio, the fund appears sustainable and merits consideration for high-yield equity exposure.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Energy Profits in Dividends get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

dynamic digital world map emphasize Western Europe continental for AI powered global network and connectivity big data transfer and cyber technology network information exchange and telecommunication concept.

greenbutterfly

The abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) is a closed-end fund, or CEF, that enjoys a great deal of popularity among income-focused investors. It also carries a certain amount of disdain from some investors due to problems that it had

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
15.29K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LGI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AOD Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on AOD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AOD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News